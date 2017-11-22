Thibaut Courtois yet to discuss fresh contractual terms

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he has yet to discuss the possibility of extending his contract with the Premier League champions.





The Belgium international has just over 18 months left on his existing Blues deal and he has previously been linked with a return to Madrid where his family is currently settled.



In a report by The Mail, the 25-year-old stressed that he would maintain his focus on the Blues' upcoming schedule rather than assess his contractual situation.



Nevertheless, the former Atletico Madrid loanee hinted that he would be prepared to discuss a contract extension when the current campaign comes to a close.



"Regarding my contract, that's the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent (Christophe Henrotay). I don't think there have been any new developments," he said.



"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."



Courtois made his first-team debut for the west London giants during the 2014/15 season, and he has since racked 125 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.



The shot-stopper has been ever-present in the club's Premier League and Champions League campaign, and he is expected to start between the sticks when the Blues take on Qarabag on Wednesday evening.

