Manchester United step up interest in Brazilian forward

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bordeaux forward Malcolm. The Red Devils have previously monitored the progress of the Brazil youth international.

According to The Sun, the 20-year-old has been identified as a potential target for January with United scouts having kept a close watch on his progress during Bordeaux's 1-1 draw versus Marseille last weekend.



Malcom only penned a contract extension with Bordeaux in September this year, but he has previously hinted that he could pursue a move to the English top-flight.



The forward has already amassed five goals and four assists for Bordeau during the current campaign, and he is also being watched by Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as per The Sun.



Jose Mourinho was disappointed with United's inability to sign a new wide player during the summer transfer window, and Malcom could provide competition on the right wing, where the club have juggled their options.



The likes of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have all tried their luck on the right side of the attack, but none seem to be a natural in the position.

