Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing loan move for PSG star

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan switch for Julian Draxler in January.





The Germany international only joined Les Parisiens from Wolfsburg 11 months ago but has struggled for regular gametime following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.



As a result, the 24-year-old's form has dipped at Parc des Princes with just two goals in 14 appearances, compared to his 10 strikes in 25 outings in the second-half of last season.



According to L'Equipe, Les Parisiens are open to any offers for the World Cup winner, and it is suggested that both the Reds and Gunners have made respective enquires to secure a temporary deal in the New Year.



Liverpool are currently uncertain of Philippe Coutinho's position at Anfield beyond January, and his potential departure to Barcelona could encourage Draxler's move to Anfield.



In contrast, Arsene Wenger has been a huge admirer of Draxler since his Schalke days, and the German is seen as a suitable replacement for one of Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez.



The pair have declined to extend their contracts beyond the summer, and the Gunners are mulling over the prospect of cashing in on their services during the upcoming transfer window.

