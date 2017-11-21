Real Madrid prepared to push through Chelsea move

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio could be tempted to join Chelsea next summer, should he continue to struggle for playing time under manager Zinedine Zidane .

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is not impressed with his current situation at the Bernabeu and has personally asked president Florentino Perez for help.



The Spanish champions are currently 10 points behind league leaders Barcelona, but Zidane has nevertheless stuck with Karim Benzema, who appears to be past his best.



As a result, Asensio is keen to find a solution to his Los Blancos future or he could be tempted by a switch to the Premier League with Chelsea next summer.



Real Madrid have not had much luck in La Liga this season with Cristiano Ronaldo having found the net just once since his return from suspension in September.



The Champions League holders have also missed the services of Gareth Bale, who recently suffered a thigh injury shortly after recovering from a calf problem.

