Arsenal identify Bundesliga star as prime target to replace Mesut Ozil

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Schalke's Leon Goretzka as their prime option to replace contract rebel Mesut Ozil next summer.

The 22-year-old impressed for Germany at the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer, and he has since put in a number of standout performances at the Veltins Arena.



As a result, he has attracted interest from several high-profile European clubs with Liverpool recently deemed to have won the race for his services in January, per Don Balon.



According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has made Goretzka his 'number one' target for next summer with new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat likely to be tasked with the job of finalising a move.



Arsenal have good success with former Schalke players in the form of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac with the latter joining on a free from Gelsenkirchen only last summer.



Goretzka has already turned down a fresh Schalke deal beyond the end of the current campaign, and the Bundesliga outfit have a decision to make on his future when the transfer window reopens in January.



The 22-year-old has started the campaign in fine fashion for Schalke, contributing four goals in just nine Bundesliga appearances. He has found the scoresheet in each of the last three outings.

