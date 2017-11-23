Real Madrid plan surprise raid for Arsenal attacker

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at the prospect of beating Manchester City to the services of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .

The Chile international came close to joining the Citizens in the summer, but the Gunners turned down their approach after failing to land Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco as his replacement.



Pep Guardiola's side are still said to hold a keen interest in the attacker, although they could now face serious competition from the European champions, as per Don Balon.



Should Real Madrid manage to pursue Sanchez next summer, they are prepared to cut ties with Gareth Bale, who has been linked with a potential return to the English top flight.



Sanchez currently has just seven months left on his Arsenal contract, and he has supposedly snubbed a fresh contract beyond the summer of 2018.



The Chilean found the scoresheet during Arsenal's 2-0 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and the club will hope that he continues his form against Burnley on Sunday.

