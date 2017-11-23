Eden Hazard reveals his admiration for Real Madrid

Belgium international Eden Hazard has revealed his admiration for Real Madrid, although he remains committed to Chelsea for the remainder of his current contract.

The 26-year-old has been an influential player in the Blues ranks helping them lift the Premier League crown in two of the last three seasons.



In an interview with Canal+, the attacker refused to rule out a move to Zinedine Zidane's side but stressed that he is far off from making the switch at the moment.



"I am always very fine at this club. I still have two years of contract [left]," he told Canal+. "When I feel the desire to leave, I'll leave. But, for now, I'm a Blue.



"We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I'm at Chelsea. Every year, things were said about me but I stayed. In Lille, I was announced in Paris, but I stayed. And in Chelsea, people always said that I'm leaving, but I'm still here."



The former Lille ace began the 2017/18 campaign in a relatively slow fashion as Antonio Conte was reluctant to start him regularly after overcoming an ankle problem. He has, however, found his scoring touch of late with four goals in the last five appearances for the west London giants.



Hazard is expected to make the starting lineup for this weekend's league trip to Liverpool, and the onus will be on him to create chances for his teammates especially Alvaro Morata.

