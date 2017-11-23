Mesut Ozil makes staggering wage demands to join Barcelona

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil reportedly wants a bumper wage package, should he pursue a move to Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old has just seven months left on his Gunners contract, and he has already declined a contract offer worth twice of his current £140,000 salary.



A recent report from Mundo Deportivo suggested that Barcelona could finalise a cut-price £17m deal for Ozil in the New Year, and according to Catalunya Radio, the attacker's representatives have stated the wage requirements.



The World Cup winner is said to want a minimum weekly package of around £330,000 with the promise of a three-year deal which includes add-ons and bonuses.



Despite this, a contrasting report from Don Balon claims that Lionel Messi has urged the club to block the proposed transfer due to concerns over the commitment and workrate of the former Real Madrid man.



Ozil is expected to be rested by manager Arsene Wenger during tonight's Europa League encounter against German side Koln at the Rheinenergiestadion.

