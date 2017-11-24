Arsenal make shock move for Gareth Bale?

Arsenal are reported to have lodged a surprise attempt to pursue the services of former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.





The Wales international left White Hart Lane for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2013, and he has since won three Champions League crowns and one La Liga title in the Spanish capital.



Despite this, his future has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks amid his constant injury concerns, which is seemingly being related to Los Blancos' training methods.



Manchester United have been heavily tipped to sign Bale over the past 18 months, but according to Don Balon, the Gunners have made the move for the Euro 2016 semi-finalist, which he is 'considering'.



The 28-year-old is, however, concerned about a backlash with Spurs fan by joining their greatest rivals, but he is also keen on making a switch back to London.



Tottenham, nevertheless, have the advantage in the Welshman's pursuit as they have a clause which allows them to match any offer made by a rival Premier League club.



Bale is currently sidelined with a thigh injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the year which includes an El Clasico versus Barcelona.

