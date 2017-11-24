Willian could leave Chelsea if this happens

Brazil international Willian will reportedly push for a summer exit from Stamford Bridge, should Antonio Conte remain in charge of Chelsea beyond the current campaign.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the Blues lineup this season, but he impressed during the 4-0 Champions League win over Qarabag in midweek, where he bagged a brace.



Willian has started in just nine of his 18 appearances this term, and according to UOL Sport, the 29-year-old could consider a potential exit from west London at the end of the season.



The experienced winger has constantly been linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but he is likely to receive offers from clubs overseas if he were to move on.



Willian joined the Premier League holders from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala back in the summer of 2013, and he has since racked 34 goals in exactly 200 appearances across all competitions.



Chelsea take on Liverpool in Saturday's late Premier League kickoff at Anfield, and Willian could be expected to take up his regular position on the substitutes' bench.

