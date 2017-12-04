Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Real Madrid midfielder

North London giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both in the running to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in the New Year.

The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers for Spain at the Under-21 European Championships last summer, and this earned him a move to the European champions from Real Betis.



However, the youngster has since struggled to make himself a regular under Zinedine Zidane, and has been restricted to just two La Liga starts during the first-half of the 2017/18 campaign.



According to Diarol Gol, the Spaniard is already weighing up a fresh challenge from the Bernabeu, thus alerting a host of elite clubs across Europe.



Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham have been associated with the player's services whilst there is also interest from Italy with AC Milan and AS Roma monitoring his situation.



Despite his reduced gametime, Zidane has spoken fondly about the midfielder who notched a brace on his league debut, which resulted in a win over Deportivo Alaves.



Ex-club Real Betis are also on the hunt for Ceballos, and he could yet join them on loan for the campaign in order to better his chances of securing regular first-team football.

