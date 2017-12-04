Manchester City defender eyeing winter exit?

Manchester City defender Danilo is reportedly eyeing a fresh challenge away from the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined the Citizens from Los Blancos in the summer of 2016, and he has since managed just 12 appearances in all competitions in Pep Guardiola's side.



Danilo's start versus West Ham United on Sunday was just his fourth of the top-flight campaign, and this has had the Brazilian worried about his national team spot ahead of next summer's World Cup.



In a report covered by The Sun, an unnamed source suggested that Danilo is weighing up his future with Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph currently ahead of him for the right and left-back positions respectively.



The source said: "Danilo is worried about his future with the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup. He is getting very opportunities here at the moment."



"Kyle Walker isn't giving him a look in at all. He can play right across the back line but even [Fabian] Delph is keeping him out at left-back as well. It's very difficult for him."



Danilo was subbed off midway through City's 2-1 comeback win over West Ham United, and he could potentially feature from the off when the club take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

