Hart could be dropped by club and country

On-loan West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart could be set for a spell on the substitutes bench at the Olympic Stadium, putting his position as England's number one stopper in jeopardy ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.





Hart is currently on loan from Manchester City for the second consecutive season, following his time with Serie A side Torino last season. The England international had been City's first choice goalkeeper for a number of years before the arrival of Pep Guardiola saw him quickly replaced.



He has been between the posts for struggling West Ham all season so far and received criticism for his performances from numerous sources in the process. After finding himself ineligible for the journey to parent club Manchester City on Sunday, Hart was replaced by Adrian, who made a string of impressive saves during The Hammers' 2-1 defeat.



Adrian was deemed to have put in a man of the match performance at The Etihad and new manager David Moyes was impressed with what he saw from the Spaniard.



Moyes told BBC Sport "We needed our goalkeeper to play well. He got both hands to most things." To those expecting that Joe Hart will automatically come back into the team for West Ham's next game against Chelsea, Moyes added "If you get the jersey in football you hope you can retain it. You hope that if you play well you might get another chance. That's football and I don't think that's changed."



For 30-year-old Hart, a limitation on first-team football would see doubt cast over his position as England's number one at next summer's World Cup. Manager Gareth Southgate has maintained his faith in Hart since he took the reigns at Wembley, but with the likes of Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford knocking on the door, there is a lot at stake in the second half of the season for Joe Hart.

