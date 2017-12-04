Arsenal consider triggering release clause of out-of-favour La Liga midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head with Everton in the pursuit of former Stoke City midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The Frenchman is currently in the ranks of Sevilla, whom he joined from the Potters back in the summer of 2015.





N'Zonzi has fallen out-of-favour at the Andalusian outfit in recent weeks after he appeared to question manager Eduardo Berizzo's decision to sub him midway through the 3-3 Champions League draw versus Liverpool.



As a result, the former Blackburn Rovers ace has been training aside from his teammates, and this has recently captured the attention of Everton, who are looking to bolster their midfield in the New Year.



However, they could potentially face competition from the Gunners who are considering the prospect of triggering the £35m release clause attached to his contract.



Arsenal have made a decent start to their Premier League with 28 points from the first 15 matches, and they have still possessed a weakness at the heart of the midfield, where Granit Xhaka has largely been inconsistent.

