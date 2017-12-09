Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Gareth Bale speculation

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of re-signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale in the future.





The Wales international has endured a tough 18 months with the European champions, where a series of injuries have seen him appear in just 24 La Liga games.



As a result, he has been associated with a potential return to the Premier League, where he enjoyed his early career with Spurs between 2007 and 2013.



Prior to the Stoke City game, Pochettino refused to give a clear insight into the speculation by insisting that he is unsure whether the Welshman would prefer a second stint.



He told reporters: "I don't know, I don't know. I saw him in Madrid when we played there. Always he keeps contact with all the people here, that worked here in the past.



"But you know, what I can say about that, I don't know because I don't have that relationship with him or the people around him. Of course he's a fantastic player. You never know in football what can happen."



Bale notched 55 goals in over 200 appearances for the north London side before he pursued a move to Real Madrid for a then world -record fee of £85.3m.



Despite struggling with injuries, Bale has enjoyed a successful spell at the Spanish giants where he has lifted three Champions League titles and one La Liga crown in the space of just four years.

