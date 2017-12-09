Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Gareth Bale speculation
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of re-signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale in the future.
The Wales international has endured a tough 18 months with the European champions, where a series of injuries have seen him appear in just 24 La Liga games.
As a result, he has been associated with a potential return to the Premier League, where he enjoyed his early career with Spurs between 2007 and 2013.
Prior to the Stoke City game, Pochettino refused to give a clear insight into the speculation by insisting that he is unsure whether the Welshman would prefer a second stint.
He told reporters: "I don't know, I don't know. I saw him in Madrid when we played there. Always he keeps contact with all the people here, that worked here in the past.
"But you know, what I can say about that, I don't know because I don't have that relationship with him or the people around him. Of course he's a fantastic player. You never know in football what can happen."
Bale notched 55 goals in over 200 appearances for the north London side before he pursued a move to Real Madrid for a then world -record fee of £85.3m.
Despite struggling with injuries, Bale has enjoyed a successful spell at the Spanish giants where he has lifted three Champions League titles and one La Liga crown in the space of just four years.
Tottenham Hotspur news
Stoke City news
