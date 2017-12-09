Tottenham Hotspur boss provides Danny Rose injury update

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Danny Rose could feature for Spurs when they host Stoke City at the Wembley Stadium this afternoon.

The England international was subbed during the second half of the 3-0 Champions League win over APOEL after he required stitches for a facial injury.



Despite this, Pochettino has confirmed that the left-sided defender could take part against the Potters with Spurs currently short of options in the backline.



"He's ok, he's doing well. He's been training yesterday and today. He's had stitches but he's ok," he said in the lead-up to the Stoke City clash, via ESPN.



Spurs are currently short in the central defensive department following a straight red card to Davinson Sanchez, and this could potentially see Ben Davies feature in the back three.



As a result, Rose could be handed just his third Premier League start in the left wing-back spot where Davies has been preferred for most of the season.



Tottenham Hotspur are winless in the top-flight since the last international break, and this has seen them fall four points adrift of Liverpool, who hold the final Champions League spot.

