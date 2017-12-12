Antonio Conte confirms two key absentees for Huddersfield clash, including Alvaro Morata

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues will be without the services of both David Luiz and Alvaro Morata when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium this evening.

The Premier League holders suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign against West Ham United last weekend after the east London outfit held on for a 1-0 triumph in their home patch.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Terriers game, Conte revealed that Drinkwater should return to the matchday squad after recovering from a fever, although he may not neccessarily make the starting lineup owing to his condition.



The Italian head coach further added that Luiz is still recovering from his knee injury whilst Morata is the other surprise exclusion as he incurred a back problem during the London derby last weekend.



"Drinkwater started a training session yesterday after the fever and is coming with us. But, for sure, after three or four days with a fever, his physical condition is not at the top. Luiz is continuing to recover from his knee. Morata is out, because he’s a bit tired and there is a problem in his back. He is out," he told reporters, via Evening Standard.



With Morata out, Conte could potentially shift to the 3-4-3 formation, and this could see the likes of Pedro and Willian return to the starting lineup with Cesc Fabregas dropping into a central midfield role.

