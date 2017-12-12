Long-term Manchester United target agrees terms to leave club

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has reportedly reached an agreement with Los Blancos' hierarchy which could see him part ways with the club at the end of the season.

The Wales international remains a prime target for Manchester United for the summer with Jose Mourinho said to be eyeing a reunion.



According to Diario Gol, the Wales international has been deemed dispensable by the European champions owing to his regular injury concerns which are being attributed to their training methods.



Bale has managed just six La Liga appearances under Zinedine Zidane this campaign, and he has recently returned to first-team training after overcoming a calf issue sustained during the Copa del Rey clash versus Fuenlabrada.



Mourinho has previously admitted that he would 'fight' rival clubs in order to pursue the Welshman, and he remains the priority target for the Red Devils next summer, despite their recent link with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



Manchester United suffered another derby defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester City last weekend, and they are currently 11 points off their cross-town rivals, who are, for now, cruising towards the title.

