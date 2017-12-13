Antonio Conte makes honest admission about Chelsea's title prospects

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he won't tell a 'good lie' on the Blues' chances of retaining the Premier League title. The Italian head coach has stood by the stance that his side are out of the title race with Manchester City maintaining their winning streak.





The Blues secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night with goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro putting them out of sight before Laurent Depoitre scored a consolation for the Terriers at the very end.



Speaking after the game, Conte stressed that it is difficult to think about retaining the English crown despite closing down the deficit to the Citizens to 11 points, after an additional game played.



He told reporters via ESPN: "I think when you tell the truth, this is the truth. Now we have 11 points less than Manchester City, and they have to play tomorrow. They have won 15 and drew one. In 17 games we lost four games.



"When you have a competitor like Manchester City that is winning every game it is very difficult to think you can win the title. People say talk negative or positive. It's bulls---.I would rather tell the truth than a good lie."



Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to build on their 11-point lead over the Blues when they take on Paul Clement's Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium tonight.



The Swans are presently rooted to the bottom of the standings, and City will fancy securing three points which would create a new Premier League record of 15 straight wins.

