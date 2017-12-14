Chelsea plan to offload Michy Batshuayi in part-exchange deal for Ligue 1 winner

Premier League holders Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Michy Batshuayi in a part-exchange deal which could see Thomas Lemar join from AS Monaco.





The Belgium international has had a tough time with the west London giants, and he has managed just three top-flight games since arriving from Marseille in the summer of 2016.



According to The Telegraph, the Blues are willing to discuss the potential sale of Batshuayi in January with Monaco having previously failed with an approach for his signature last summer.



Conte's side are, however, looking for a player-plus-cash deal and they are prepared to offer Batshuayi as a makeweight for Thomas Lemar, who happens to be a long-term target for rivals Arsenal.



Former Blues technical director Michael Emenalo was recently appointed as the French outfit's new sporting director, and the Nigerian is likely to have a major say in the agreement as he remains a keen admirer of Batshuayi.



Batshuayi came on a second-half substitute for Chelsea on Tuesday night as they secured a comfortable 3-1 league win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.





