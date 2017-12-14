Liverpool striker linked with shock return to Chelsea

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a surprise return to Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

The England international has received minimal gametime with the Reds this term, and he is seemingly considering his future with the likes of AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis credited with an interest in his services.



However, according to The Mail, Sturridge could make a potential comeback with the Premier League holders with Antonio Conte looking to replace Michy Batshuayi in his ranks next month.



The England international made the switch to the Reds from west London for a £12m fee back in January 2013, but injuries have since hampered his chances of becoming a regular, barring a successful 2013/14 season.



Sturridge has managed just five starts during the ongoing campaign, and it is suggested that he would consider a return to the English capital, should an opportunity arise in the upcoming transfer window.

