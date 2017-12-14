Cristiano Ronaldo to force through Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly prepared to push for an exit from the Bernabeu at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain and former side Manchester United were linked with a potential move for the 32-year-old last summer.

According to El Chiringuito, the five-time Ballon d'Or has revealed that he wants to leave the European champions at the end of the season with his relationship with club president Florentino Perez at a new low.



The Portugal international is still said to be upset about the lack of supporter from Perez during the tax evasion case, and he is 'closer than ever' to pursuing a fresh challenge elsewhere.



Ronaldo currently has a contract with Los Blancos until the summer of 2021, and he is reluctant to extend his terms further with the hope that rival clubs are not put off by his hefty transfer valuation.



The Euro 2016 winner has struggled for form, particularly in the Spanish La Liga where he managed just four goals in 11 matches, despite having nearly 75 shots at goal.

