Willian talks on his Chelsea future ahead of the January transfer window

Chelsea winger Willian has urged the club's supporters to stay calm as he is unlikely to push through a January exit from Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international netted his first headed goal for the club in midweek where they beat Huddersfield by a 3-1 scoreline at the St John's Stadium.



Despite this, the forward's position has been a topic of speculation as he has started less than half of his 24 appearances under Antonio Conte during the ongoing campaign.



Speaking after the game, Willian stressed that he is not looking for a winter exit despite being used less regularly following the switch to the 3-4-3 formation.



"I am always happy here at Chelsea, I really like this club a lot with my heart so I am very happy here. Leave in January? I hope not. I am happy here and the fans can be calm, I am a Chelsea player," he told reporters, via ESPN.



Willian had a top allround performance versus the Terries as he also assisted the goals scored by Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pedro. The victory still sees Chelsea 14 points off table-toppers Manchester City.

