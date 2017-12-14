Andres Iniesta urges Barcelona to pursue Liverpool playmaker

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has urged the club's hierarchy to revive their interest in Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

The Brazil international had been the subject of three separate bids from the Catalan giants in the summer, but the Reds stayed firm on their not-for-sale stance.



Despite this, the Spanish outfit are likely to revive the transfer interest next month with Ernesto Valverde looking to bolster his squad further for the second half of the season.



In a report covered by AS, Iniesta feels that Coutinho and Colombia international Yerry Mina would be quality additions to the squad for the La Liga leaders.



He said: "I think they would be two important reinforcements to the squad. If the club wants to strengthen those positions, it should be with players that can be prepared to withstand the pressure of a club like this, and they would be two big signings. But nothing has happened, so it's difficult."



Coutinho has been in fine form for the Merseyside giants this term, contributing nine goals and six assists across all competitions. Regardless of his efforts, the Reds have fallen below the top-four position on goal difference after back-to-back draws versus Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

