Liverpool weighing up move for Atletico defender?

Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko has emerged as a potential target for Jurgen Klopp 's Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled to earn regular gametime under Diego Simeone this term, and he is seemingly eyeing an exit with Napoli, Juventus and Manchester City also keeping an eye on his situation.



Simeone has recently hinted that the former Sassuolo man could be sold on a profit this winter, and Atleti are said to have placed a £22m price tag of his services.



According to The Sun, the Reds are ready to lodge an offer for the Croatia international, although he is said to prefer a return to the Serie A next month.



Vrsaljko, who is primarily a right-back, has been identified as a potential candidate to replace Nathaniel Clyne, who is sidelined until February at the least after a surgery on a back problem.



The Croatian has managed just 16 appearances in the Spanish outfit for Atleti since signing a five-year contract, arriving from Sassuolo in the summer of 2016.



The La Liga side are free to pursue new recruits when their transfer ban is overturned in the New Year, and they have already made fruitful business with the signings of Diego Costa and Vitolo.

