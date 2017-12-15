Antonio Conte updates on David Luiz's injury

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to give a return date for David Luiz , who has been sidelined with a knee problem over the past month.

The Brazil international played through a whole year with the injury, and it now appears that he has an inflammation in his knee, which could keep him out of the action during the festive period.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Southampton game, Conte said, via ESPN: "David has a big inflammation in his knee and we are trying to solve this situation with the doctor. It's important to assess the situation day by day and to try solve this problem.



"I don't know when he is able to come back with us, but for sure with the doctor and the medical department we are trying to solve the situation."



Luiz fell out-of-favour under Antonio Conte following the 3-0 Champions League defeat to AS Roma in October where he was in disagreement with the manager's tactics.



Since then, he has not featured in any Premier League games, with his only start coming versus Qarabag after which has been sidelined with his niggling problem.



The centre-back has already been linked with a surprise move to Real Madrid during the winter transfer window, and an exit could be dependent on the Blues finding a suitable replacement.

