Arsene Wenger reacts to Mesut Ozil's transfer link with Manchester United
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has clarified that the club are yet to receive any sort of approach from Manchester United for the services of German playmaker Mesut Ozil.
The World Cup winner has just over six months left on his existing deal, and this has alerted a number of top European clubs including United, who are managed by Ozil's former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.
Speaking in the lead-up to the Newcastle United game, Wenger is unaware of any progress in negotiations with the Red Devils, but stressed that Ozil will remain at the Emirates for the season.
"How close? I don't know how close. We have never been approached by Man United anyway so I don't see why that came up. That is something that has been created. [He'll stay] until the end of the season, the rest is open," he told reporters, as relayed by The Mirror.
Ozil has notched two goals and five assists in 14 top-flight games this term, although none have come in the last three matches, where Arsenal have gone winless.
As a result, Arsenal have dropped to seventh in the English top-flight, but they have a chance to revive their top-four ambitions with a solid win over Newcastle United this weekend.
