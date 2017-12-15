Arsene Wenger wants Jack Wilshere to prove his fitness prior to contractual negotiations

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has suggested that he is keeping a close eye on the physical condition of Jack Wilshere before offering him a fresh contract.

The England international made his Premier League start of the campaign on Wednesday night where the Gunners played out a 0-0 stalemate versus West Ham United



Shortly after the game, Wilshere revealed that contract talks are yet to begin between him and the manager, and Wenger has now said that discussions will commence by the end of the month, provided he goes unscathed.



"I will talk to him, I said the end of December and we are the beginning of December. I wanted to see how much he can contribute and last physically. I consider him an Arsenal man," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Aaron Ramsey suffered a minor hamstring problem during the 1-1 draw versus Southampton last weekend, and his absence is likely to offer Wilshere an extended run in the Premier League.



The Englishman has already been associated with moves to the likes of West Ham United and Real Betis with the former's manager David Moyes admitting that he would consider a winter approach for the 25-year-old.





