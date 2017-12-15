Manchester United defender on Barcelona radar?

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window. The Dutchman has played second fiddle to Ashley Young during the course of the current campaign.

Blind, 27, has not started a Premier League season since August, and he is said to be concerned about his future with his Old Trafford contract expiring in just over six months.



According to Marca, Blind's situation has caught the eye of Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who could be eyeing a potential January deal owing to his versatility.



Aside from his left-back/left wing-back role, Blind is also comfortable in the central defence, and this is a position where Barcelona are in need of reinforcements with Samuel Umtiti sidelined with a hamstring problem.



The Catalan giants have utilised the services of Thomas Vermaelen alongside Gerard Pique of late, but Javier Mascherano is likely to be deemed fit prior to the El Clasico versus Real Madrid.



Blind currently has a 12-month extension clause on his contract, and United are likely to activate the option in order to command a higher transfer fee on his sale.

