Jack Wilshere reacts to his contract situation

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has stressed that he has yet to discuss a potential extension beyond the end of the season. The England international will enter the final six months of his Gunners deal next month.





Wilshere has primarily featured in the cup competitions this term, but he made his maiden Premier League start against West Ham United on Wednesday night in the injury absence of Aaron Ramsey.



Speaking after the game, Wilshere insisted that he is still in the dark over his future at the Emirates, although he has plans to discuss his future with manager Arsene Wenger at some point during the season.



"There's no update, we're in the same position we were in two weeks ago. There's not really a date in the diary. At the moment, I'm concentrating on staying fit and staying in the team.," he told reporters, via ESPN.



"That will look after itself and when it's the right time, I'm sure the boss will pull me so we can have a chat. I'm happy. I said before that I was happy, I was just waiting for my opportunity. It came and I think I took it well."



The Gunners had to settle for their second consecutive draw in the Premier League on Wednesday as they failed to find a way past West Ham United in a goalless draw.



Arsenal's backline faced a few jittery moments in the dying minutes of the game and Javier Hernandez nearly found the net for the Hammers, only for the woodwork to deny him.

