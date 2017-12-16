Real Madrid attacker wants Manchester United move

Marco Asensio has reportedly highlighted his wish to join Manchester United when he decides to pursue a fresh challenge away from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football, and he recently inked a fresh six-year deal with Los Blancos with a staggering release clause of £442m.



According to Diario Gol, the Spanish forward is weighing up his options for the future amid his reduced gametime under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane this term.



Asensio has managed just four starts over the past two months, and he is frustrated to have been benched for the big games versus the likes of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.



United had made a tentative enquiry for Asensio during the backend of the summer transfer window, and the Spanish publication suggests that Asensio would like to ply his trade with England with the Red Devils.



Real Madrid and United have built up a strained relationship since the failed David de Gea move back in 2015, but Zidane is nevertheless prepared to accept a sizeable transfer sum for the former Mallorca graduate.



Asensio has contributed four goals in 18 appearances in La Liga and Champions League this term. Only 10 of those outings have come from the starting lineup.

