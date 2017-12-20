Manchester United emerge frontrunners to pursue in-demand Serie A midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly leading the hunt to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia international has transformed into one of the Serie A's highly-rated midfielders since his switch from Belgian side Genk in 2015.

Milinkovic-Savic inked a fresh long-term deal with Lazio only in April, and his performances have reached a new high this term, contributing seven goals and two assists from the heart of the midfield.



According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils are leading the pursuit of the 22-year-old owing to Mourinho's link with super-agent Jorge Mendes.



The well-known representative has held a good relationship with Lazio over the years, and he recently helped the Capital outfit secure a loan move for Nani from Valencia.



Aside from United, the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who is represented by former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman.



Despite the speculation, Milinkovic-Savic has recently cited that 'he does not care' about the impending interest, and would rather focus on his job with Lazio, who are aiming to finish in the Champions League spots this term.

