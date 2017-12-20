Arsene Wenger updates on Olivier Giroud's injury

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Olivier Giroud has sustained a suspected hamstring problem which could keep him out for a considerable period of time.





The France international pulled his right hamstring 13 minutes from time during Tuesday night's 1-0 win over West Ham United in the League Cup semi-final.



Shortly after the game, Wenger admitted that the injury 'doesn't look very good' and the Frenchman is very much certain to miss Friday's league showdown versus Liverpool.



"It's a positive night but we lost Olivier Giroud. It doesn't look very good for him. I think he's out of Friday night. What is worrying is when you start to lose players. You can't afford to lose another one," he told Sky Sports.



Giroud, who has been linked with a potential winter exit, has started in just 10 matches for Arsenal this term, only one of which has come in the Premier League.



Aside from Giroud, compatriot Francis Coquelin appeared to sustain a groin injury at the very end, but Wenger hinted that the midfielder could make it for the Reds meeting.

