Antonio Conte reacts to David Luiz speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he does not read into speculation after he was quizzed about the reported interest in David Luiz .





The Brazil international had been a regular in the Blues lineup until the 3-0 Champions League defeat at AS Roma after which he had a bust-up with the manager.



Since then, the 30-year-old has appeared in just one Champions League outing for the Blues, and he is currently out of action due to an inflammation in his knee.



Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are some of the high-profile clubs linked with Luiz of late, but Conte has stressed that he is not concerned by the transfer gossip.



"I don't read it and I [therefore] solve the problem. I don't read so I don't have information about this topic. As a person I am very realistic, I like to tell the truth," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Luiz has seen Andreas Christensen cement his place in the Blues defence in his absence and The Express has suggested that he could move on next month, if he is not assured of regular gametime.

