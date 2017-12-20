Jose Mourinho plotting Eden Hazard reunion

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to pursue the services of Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard at the end of the season.





The Belgium international is deemed to have stalled on a £300,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge, and his decision has alerted the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.



According to The Sun, the European giants may face competition from a fresh contender with United boss Jose Mourinho seemingly eyeing a reunion with his former attacker.



While Los Blancos remain favourites to pursue the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year, and it is suggested that Mourinho could pay a British-record fee of £90m approach in order to lure the Belgian to Old Trafford.



Hazard, who was part of Mourinho's title-winning side at Chelsea in 2014/15, has previously refused to rule out working under the Portuguese at a new club.



Paul Pogba is currently United's most-expensive signing at £89.3m whilst Romelu Lukaku's £75m switch in the summer could potentially rise to £90m with add-ons.

