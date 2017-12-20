Atletico Madrid 'ready' to sell Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United

Atletico Madrid could reportedly sanction Antoine Griezmann 's move to Manchester United as they seek to ward off interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Capital outfit have recently lodged an official complaint with FIFA after an illegral approach from Barca president Josep Bartomeu who met up with Griezmann's family to discuss a potential move.



As a result, Atleti are likely to block any formal approach from the Catalan giants, and they are ready to do business with Griezmann's long-time admirers Manchester United, The Mirror reports.



Cross-town rivals Real Madrid have also been associated with the attacker's signature but Atleti are keen on offloading Griezmann to a club overseas, preferably at the end of the 2017/18 season.



Griezmann was heavily linked with the Mancunian giants at the end of last season, but he opted to prolong his stay with Atleti after their plea to overturn their transfer embargo was rejected by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

