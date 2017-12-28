Barcelona to hold Liverpool meeting for Philippe Coutinho?

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly arranged a meeting with Liverpool on January 3 as they seek to finalise an agreement for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho .

The Catalan giants failed with three bids for the 25-year-old over the summer, but they are prepared to make a renewed approach when the transfer window reopens next week.



According to Sport, Ernesto Valverde's side are keen to avoid any lengthy negotiation on the 25-year-old, and both sides are likely to meet on January 3 to thrash out a deal.



The Merseyside outfit were reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian under any condition in the summer, but Sport suggests that they could sanction his sale for a fee in upwards of £125m.



Coutinho is alleged to have already finalised terms with the Camp Nou outfit, and his proposed move to Barcelona is likely to cool their ongoing interest in Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann.



Liverpool have already agreed the headline signing of the winter transfer window with Virgil van Dijk due to join from Southampton for a world-record £75m fee for a defender.

