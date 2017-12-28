West Brom interested in Liverpool outcast

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew is reportedly plotting an attempt to sign Danny Ings , who is currently out of contention at Liverpool.





The former Burnley man has sustained multiple knee injuries at Anfield, and as a result, finds himself behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order.



According to The Independent, Baggies coach Pardew is looking into a deal for the one-time England international with his side having netted just twice in the six matches he has taken charge of.



It is added that the Reds would be willing to part ways with the striker as he is desperate to earn regular playing time in the second half of the Premier League season.



West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keeping a close watch on the marksman's situation as they seek to reinforce their respective frontlines in the New Year.



Newcastle are alleged to have offered Aleksandar Mitrovic in a temporary deal to the Baggies, but Ings remains the club's first-choice for now with Salomon Rondon presently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

