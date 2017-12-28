Arsenal star to enter contract talks

After much speculation, Arsene Wenger and Arsenal chiefs are preparing to enter contract talks with a key midfielder who's future at the club has become very unclear in recent months.





When he first emerged in The Gunners' first team, Jack Wilshere showed signs of becoming a key player for both club and country, however, a series of injuries have seen him miss out on countless games and his progression halted.



In an attempt to rediscover fitness and form, the creative midfielder, who is still only 25-years-old, was loaned out to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth last season. It's fair to say that the move was not as successful as initially hoped, with a series of unspectacular performances concluded with yet another serious injury.



With just a year to go on his Arsenal contract, it was expected that the England international would be moved on by the North London club, but Arsene Wenger has maintained his faith in his player, and that looks to be paying dividends now.



Some impressive performances and an injury-free run have suggested that Wilshere may be on his way back to his best, which will undoubtedly see him brought into consideration for next year's World Cup in Russia.



Premier League teams West Ham, Newcastle and Everton have continued to show interest in the Arsenal man, whilst The Sun claims that AC Milan are monitoring the situation too.



Wilshere has made his desire to stay at The Emirates clear in recent months, and his hard work looks set to be rewarded with a new three-year contract in the coming weeks.



Next up for Arsenal is a tricky journey to Crystal Palace, who have refound their competitive edge since the arrival of former England manager, Roy Hodgson.





