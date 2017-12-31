Manchester United lose another defender for Everton game

Manchester United won't able to bank on the services of Ashley Young for the next three domestic outings after he was handed a three-match retrospective ban for an elbow on Dusan Tadic during the goalless draw versus Southampton on Saturday.

According to BBC Sport, the 32-year-old will serve the suspension starting from the game versus Everton at Goodison Park on New Year's Day.



Young accepted the Football Association's charge of violent conduct earlier this afternoon, but his plea to reduce the length of the ban was turned down by the regulatory commission.



The former Aston Villa man has been one of United's standout players this term, and his performances this season have earned him a return to the England national side after a four-year absence.



With Young ruled out, Mourinho is most likely to revert to Victor Lindelof for the right-back spot with Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia doubtful to make the starting lineup after recent injuries.

