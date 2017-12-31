Bayern Munich give up on Jurgen Klopp?

German champions Bayern Munich have reportedly admitted defeat in the pursuit of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the record arrival of Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The Bavarian giants dismissed Carlo Ancelotti from the head coach role earlier in September, and veteran coach Jupp Heynckes has since steadied the ship acting as the interim boss.



A recent report from the Bild suggested that Klopp had been identified as Bayern's prime managerial target for the summer with Heynckes having clarified that he would step down from his role during the off-season.



However, their chances now appear to have diminished with the Reds spending a world-record £75m fee for a defender to pursue Van Dijk from Southampton.



The Merseyside giants have clearly forged a long-term plan to achieve Premier League success, and this has put off Bayern, who remain reluctant to spend big in the transfer market.



"The Van Dijk transfer says Klopp is unlikely to be available – or looking to leave Liverpool – any time soon," a source close to Bayern is quoted as saying by The Star.



Klopp has not won any silverware with Liverpool since arriving in October 2015, but they have had some close shaves after being runners-up in the League Cup and Europa League during the 2015/16 season.





