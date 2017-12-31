Alexis Sanchez keen to push through Arsenal exit in January

The representative of Alexis Sanchez has reportedly made contact with Manchester City with the Chilean eager to seal a winter move to the Etihad Stadium.





The Citizens were on the cusp of signing Sanchez in the summer, but the deal was scuppered at the final hurdle after Arsenal were not able to find a suitable successor.



According to Goal.com, the decision has not gone well with the Chile international, and he is now focused on pursuing a fresh challenge away from the Emirates next month.



Sanchez is alleged to have developed a rift with a section of the Gunners' players this term, and the north London club could fancy selling him in January rather than losing him for nothing in six months' time.



The Chilean has produced mixed performances for the Gunners since the start of the campaign, but he recently notched a match-winning brace during his side's 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.



Arsenal currently value Sanchez at around £40m, and City could be tempted to match the valuation after Gabriel Jesus appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during Sunday's goalless draw versus Crystal Palace.

