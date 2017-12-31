Arsenal leading the race to sign Chelsea centre-back

Arsenal are reportedly leading the pursuit to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz , who has supposedly fallen out-of-favour under Blues head coach Antonio Conte .





The 30-year-old is currently recovering from a knee inflammation, but he is likely to have to settle for a bench role, when he returns to full fitness in the New Year.



According to The Mirror, Arsene Wenger's side are hot on the trail of the experienced centre-back as they look to reinforce the defence during the winter transfer window.



Despite being favourites for his services, Chelsea are leaning towards offers from abroad, and they are prepared to listen to offers from the likes of Juventus first before making a final decision.



Aside from Bianconeri, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the Brazilian, although both are said to be eyeing a temporary deal at best.



Luiz was axed from the Chelsea squad prior to their Premier League game versus Manchester United in November, and his exclusion has helped Andreas Christensen cement a regular role in central defence.

