Wilfried Zaha reacts to January transfer talk

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has snubbed talks of a potential exit from Selhurst Park during the winter transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international has been tipped to secure a big-club move of late with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur credited with an interest in his services.



Zaha has been hugely influential towards the Eagles' uplift in form since October, and he was an evident threat during the recent goalless draw versus Manchester City, where he won a penalty which Luka Milivojevic failed to convert.



Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Zaha was quizzed whether he would stay at Selhurst Park beyond the winter transfer window, and he affirmed his desire, via BBC Sport saying: "Yep, I am."



Despite losing just one of their last 10 matches, Palace are still just one point ahead of the relegation zone, and Zaha's showing could be key towards the club's aim to stay aloft in the English top-flight.

