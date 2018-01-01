Arsene Wenger to recall Lucas Perez?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering the prospect of recalling Lucas Perez from his season-long loan spell with Deportivo La Coruna with the likes of Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez linked with winter exits.





According to The Mirror, the Gunners boss is looking to add more options to his attack in the New Year with both Sanchez and Walcott associated with January departures.



Sanchez is currently a transfer target for long-term admirers Manchester City whilst Walcott is attracting interest from the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Southampton, amid his reduced gametime at the Emirates this term.



Wenger has always spoken fondly about Perez, and it is suggested that the Spaniard could be an immediate solution to any exits after impressing with four goals during the first half of the La Liga campaign.



Arsenal are currently three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool following their 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion which included a controversial penalty for the hosts.





