Arsenal given Leon Goretzka transfer boost?

Arsenal are still in the running to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka after the German side confirmed that the 22-year-old has yet to finalise terms with an outside club.

A recent report from Marca suggested that Bayern Munich had won the race for the Confederations Cup winner, and he would link up with the Bavarian giants on a free in the summer.



In a report covered by The Sun, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel provided an update on Goretzka's position whilst revealing that his agent has yet to finalise a move with any side, he said: "Jorg Neubauer has yesterday confirmed to me that there is no decision so far."



Arsenal look likely to lose the services of Mesut Ozil when his contract expires in the summer, and it appears that Goretzka has been highlighted as a potential replacement, although there is vast competition for his services.



Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern themselves are on the hunt for the versatile midfielder, who has had an excellent start to his international career with six goals in 12 matches.

