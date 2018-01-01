Chelsea, Manchester United receive transfer boost for Juventus defender

Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly received a transfer boost in the pursuit of Juventus defender Alex Sandro .

The Brazil international was heavily linked with the Blues in the summer, but they could not get a deal through with the Bianconeri turning down multiple bids.



Despite this, the left-back has continued to be associated with a move to the Premier League with his form having dipped since the start of the campaign.



According to The Mirror, both United and Chelsea could tussle it out for Sandro this month with Juventus prepared to sell the defender at the right price.



Chelsea are currently in the search for a new left wing-back, who could ease the burden on Marcos Alonso, whilst United are eager to bring in a replacement for Luke Shaw.



Juventus have already begun their search for a potential replacement, and Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell is presently the prime target to replace the former Porto man.

