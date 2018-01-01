Arsenal to make move for Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet

Arsenal have been linked with a move for 21-year-old attacking talent Maxwel Cornet. The Lyon forward has been in impressive form in Ligue 1 this season and has forced his way into the French side's first-team on a regular basis.





The Ivory Coast international has been highly recommended by current Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and the forward has instructed his agent to help push through a deal to move to the Emirates as soon as possible.



Cornet, who has been at Lyon since 2015 and prior to that played for French club Metz, has 5 caps for the Ivory Coast and is considered one of the best young players to have come from Africa in recent years. Cornet had previously played for France's youth sides but opted to make his international debut for his country of birth.



According to reports from France today, Arsenal have tabled an initial offer of 15 million euros for Cornet and the French side have rejected their first bid for the player, but the Gunners are willing to pay up to 25 million euros to seal a move for the forward. Cornet is comfortable playing anywhere in attack but his preferred position is in attacking midfield, where he could end up as an eventual replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has yet to sign a new contract with the club.

