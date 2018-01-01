Arsenal boss clarifies Alexis Sanchez's position amid Manchester City link

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has remained firm on his desire to keep Alexis Sanchez until the summer despite the ongoing link with Manchester City.

The Citizens saw Gabriel Jesus sustained a knee injury during the goalless draw versus Crystal Palace, and this intensified talks of Sanchez reuniting with Pep Guardiola in January.



Speaking in the aftermath of Arsenal's 1-1 draw versus West Bromwich Albion, Wenger maintained his stance that Sanchez would not be sold in January.



He said, via ESPN: "I have spoken about that many times. I am not ready to talk about that any more. I don't see why I should come back on a subject I have talked about 155 times."



Despite struggling for much of the game, Wenger dubbed Sanchez's performance as 'fantastic' and the Chilean is likely to take the playing field when the Gunners host Chelsea in the London derby in midweek.



Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil missed the Baggies game with a slight knee injury, and Wenger confirmed that the German is a touch and go to face the Blues, against whom he missed out last time around with a similar concern.





