Liverpool to make move for North Korean Han Kwang Song?

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for North Korean international attacker Han Kwang Song. The 19-year-old currently plays on loan for Italian club Perugia and the Anfield club are to table a bid of around 10 million euros to sign the striker on a permanent basis from his parent club, Cagliari.





The impressive form of the North Korean international has caught the eye of the Liverpool scouting network and Jurgen Klopp has reportedly approved a move for the player in the January transfer window. Since his move to the Serie B club, the striker has scored 7 goals in 14 games and continues to impress.



The striker made a move to Italy as part of a programme conducted by the North Korean government, sending the country's best youth footballing players to Europe to earn more experience in the continent's top flight leagues.



According to reports, Liverpool are also battling with Premier League rivals Everton for the striker's signature and the player will be offered a four year contract to move to England.

